A foundation for future leaders

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gareth Davis, left, commandant of the Elmendorf Professional Military Education Center and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Albanese, right, the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant, join the First-Term Officer Course attendees and the course coordinators class photo at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2022. FTOC is a two-day, volunteer-led course that provides first-term officers the resources and knowledge needed to be successful in acclimating to their first duty station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)

