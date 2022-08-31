Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A foundation for future leaders [Image 3 of 3]

    A foundation for future leaders

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gareth Davis, left, commandant of the Elmendorf Professional Military Education Center and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Albanese, right, the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant, join the First-Term Officer Course attendees and the course coordinators class photo at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2022. FTOC is a two-day, volunteer-led course that provides first-term officers the resources and knowledge needed to be successful in acclimating to their first duty station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)

    leaders
    professional development
    PME
    JBER
    FTOC
    first-term officers

