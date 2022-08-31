Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A foundation for future leaders [Image 2 of 3]

    A foundation for future leaders

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Wilson, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander, speaks with participants of the First-Term Officer Course at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 30, 2022. FTOC is a two-day, volunteer-led course that provides first-term officers the resources and knowledge needed to be successful in acclimating to their first duty station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 20:21
    Photo ID: 7419456
    VIRIN: 220831-F-SI716-1012
    Resolution: 5970x3359
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A foundation for future leaders [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leaders
    professional development
    PME
    JBER
    FTOC
    first-term officers

