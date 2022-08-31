U.S. Air Force Col. David Wilson, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander, speaks with participants of the First-Term Officer Course at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 30, 2022. FTOC is a two-day, volunteer-led course that provides first-term officers the resources and knowledge needed to be successful in acclimating to their first duty station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 20:21
|Photo ID:
|7419456
|VIRIN:
|220831-F-SI716-1012
|Resolution:
|5970x3359
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
A foundation for future leaders
