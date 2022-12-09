507th Air Refueling Wing 1st First, Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Scoles tapes completed Got My Six sheets on the wall above the resiliency table on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Sep. 12, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)
First Sgt. promotes Got My Six initiative
