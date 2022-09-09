Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Sgt. promotes Got My Six initiative [Image 1 of 3]

    First Sgt. promotes Got My Six initiative

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A poster explaining how to fill out the Got My Six sheet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Jasmine Czajka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 17:59
    Photo ID: 7419249
    VIRIN: 220909-F-JC105-1002
    Resolution: 2455x3274
    Size: 740.69 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Sgt. promotes Got My Six initiative [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ReserveTransform
    GotMySix

