Mission of Honor holds 38th ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. Bless E. Sherrill, left, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, places an American flag in front of an urn containing the cremains of a veteran while Spc. William J. Doyle, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, both with the New Jersey Army National Guard, stands at attention during the 38th New Jersey Mission of Honor (NJMOH) ceremony at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Wrightstown, New Jersey, Sept. 15, 2022. The cremains of World War I U.S. Army veterans Verna W. Hanway and Hans Lauritson; World War II U.S. Army veterans’ John Countryman, Robert L. Mabee, Albert T Whiteside, Jr., Elmer A. Willis and World War II U.S. Marine Corps veteran Peter Truszkowski, were honored during the ceremony. Some of these cremains had gone unclaimed for as long as 59 years. NJMOH’s mission is to identify, retrieve, and intern the veterans’ cremains. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

