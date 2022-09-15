Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission of Honor holds 38th ceremony

    Mission of Honor holds 38th ceremony

    WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Spc. William J. Doyle, left, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, carries an urn containing the cremains of a veteran while Sgt. Bless E. Sherrill, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, both with the New Jersey Army National Guard, carries an American flag during the 38th New Jersey Mission of Honor (NJMOH) ceremony at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Wrightstown, New Jersey, Sept. 15, 2022. The cremains of World War I U.S. Army veterans Verna W. Hanway and Hans Lauritson; World War II U.S. Army veterans’ John Countryman, Robert L. Mabee, Albert T Whiteside, Jr., Elmer A. Willis and World War II U.S. Marine Corps veteran Peter Truszkowski, were honored during the ceremony. Some of these cremains had gone unclaimed for as long as 59 years. NJMOH’s mission is to identify, retrieve, and intern the veterans’ cremains. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission of Honor holds 38th ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

