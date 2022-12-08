Command Sgt. Maj. seeks treatment for alcoholism, encourages others to get help

The Army Substance Abuse Program, responsible for substance abuse education and training, is located on the second floor of the Resiliency Center. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. ASAP offers resources including informational guides and professional contacts for soldiers and family members to help identify an issue and seek a course of action.
