The Army Substance Abuse Program, responsible for substance abuse education and training, is located on the second floor of the Resiliency Center. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. ASAP offers resources including informational guides and professional contacts for soldiers and family members to help identify an issue and seek a course of action.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 15:18 Photo ID: 7418859 VIRIN: 220812-A-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 1600x1456 Size: 1.89 MB Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sgt. Maj. seeks treatment for alcoholism, encourages others to get help [Image 3 of 3], by Charlotte Richter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.