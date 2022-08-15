Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. seeks treatment for alcoholism, encourages others to get help

    Command Sgt. Maj. seeks treatment for alcoholism, encourages others to get help

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Charlotte Richter 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Shad, 15th Military Police Brigade, shows his 24-hour chip from Alcoholics Anonymous, which serves as a reminder that sobriety is counted 24 hours at a time. He encourages others to seek resources for alcoholism and addiction.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 15:18
    Photo ID: 7418858
    VIRIN: 220815-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 1600x1068
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. seeks treatment for alcoholism, encourages others to get help, by Charlotte Richter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command Sgt. Maj. seeks treatment for alcoholism, encourages others to get help

    Fort Leavenworth

    Ft. Leavenworth

    substance abuse

    alcoholism

    15th Military Police Brigade

