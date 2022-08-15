Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 15:18 Photo ID: 7418858 VIRIN: 220815-A-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 1600x1068 Size: 1.36 MB Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Command Sgt. Maj. seeks treatment for alcoholism, encourages others to get help [Image 3 of 3], by Charlotte Richter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.