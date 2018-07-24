A local North Carolina teen looks inside of a military police vehicle Sept. 15, 2022, at Fort Bragg, N.C. This was part of Fort Bragg’s Meet Your Army Day that showcased different aspects of Army life to the public.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2018 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 15:01 Photo ID: 7418843 VIRIN: 180724-A-GJ352-0004 Resolution: 5269x3513 Size: 7.3 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bragg Meet Your Army Day [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Samuel Northrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.