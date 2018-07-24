Staff Sgt. Michael Nixon, a Soldier with 16th Military Police Brigade, gives a bite demonstration with Dennis, a military working dog, in front of local school children Sept. 15, 2022, at Fort Bragg, N.C. This was part of Fort Bragg’s Meet Your Army Day that showcased different aspects of Army life to the public.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2018 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 15:01 Photo ID: 7418846 VIRIN: 180724-A-GJ352-0007 Resolution: 4111x2735 Size: 6.91 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bragg Meet Your Army Day [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Samuel Northrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.