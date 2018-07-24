Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg Meet Your Army Day [Image 8 of 8]

    Fort Bragg Meet Your Army Day

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2018

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Northrup 

    16th Military Police Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Michael Nixon, a Soldier with 16th Military Police Brigade, gives a bite demonstration with Dennis, a military working dog, in front of local school children Sept. 15, 2022, at Fort Bragg, N.C. This was part of Fort Bragg’s Meet Your Army Day that showcased different aspects of Army life to the public.

