NAVSTA Mayport Flightline Fire Drill

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2022) Naval Station Mayport Fire and Emergency Services respond to an aircraft mishap drill during a joint training exercise between base fire and emergency services and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadrons (HSM) 48 and 50 at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Sept. 15, 2022. Naval Station Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville, Fla. area and home to the Navy's 4th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by David Holmes/Released)

