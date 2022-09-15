Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Mayport Flightline Fire Drill [Image 8 of 9]

    NAVSTA Mayport Flightline Fire Drill

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by David Holmes 

    Naval Station Mayport

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2022) Sailors respond to an aircraft mishap drill during a joint training exercise between base fire and emergency services and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadrons (HSM) 48 and 50 at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Sept. 15, 2022. Naval Station Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville, Fla. area and home to the Navy's 4th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by David Holmes/Released)

    Firefighter
    Mayport
    Training
    Emergency
    HSM 48
    HSM 50

