Southernmost Search and Rescue Key West

220913-N-IW125-1359 KEY WEST, Fla. (Sep 13, 2022) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk flies over Fleming Key in Key West, Fla. Sep. 13, 2022. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

