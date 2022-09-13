Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southernmost Search and Rescue Key West

    Southernmost Search and Rescue Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    Naval Air Station Key West

    220913-N-IW125-1346 KEY WEST, Fla. (Sep 13, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen 3rd Class Zachary Vandeventer, from Mitchell, Ind., front, and Naval Aircrewmen Helicopter 2nd Class Stephen Robichaud, from Annapolis, Md., conduct hoist training in a MH-60S Sea Hawk in Key West, Fla. Sep. 13, 2022. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southernmost Search and Rescue Key West [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

