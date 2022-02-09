Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Air Force leadership visits RAF Fairford [Image 7 of 7]

    Eighth Air Force leadership visits RAF Fairford

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bryson Britt 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, eighth Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force CMSgt Steve Cenov, Eighth Air Force command chief, speaks to Airman assigned to a bomber task force on Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England on Sept. 2, 2022. Through bomber task forces, the Mighty Eighth enhances our operational readiness and ensures that we are ready to fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryson Britt)

