U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, eighth Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force CMSgt Steve Cenov, Eighth Air Force command chief, speaks to Airman assigned to a bomber task force on Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England on Sept. 2, 2022. Through bomber task forces, the Mighty Eighth enhances our operational readiness and ensures that we are ready to fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryson Britt)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 09:50
|Photo ID:
|7417936
|VIRIN:
|220902-F-JY895-1395
|Resolution:
|8255x4410
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Air Force leadership visits RAF Fairford [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bryson Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
