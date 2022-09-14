Albanian Chief of Defence meets with NJ National Guard Soldiers

Albanian Chief of Defence, Brig. Gen. Arben Kingji greets Soldiers from the New Jersey Army National Guard and U.S. Army Security Force Assistance Brigade, in Biza, Tirana, Albania, September 14. As part of the U.S. Department of Defense State Partnership Program, the New Jersey National Guard sent more than 30 Soldiers to participate in various military-to-military events this week as the Albanian Armed Forces conduct their NATO Validation Exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bruce Daddis)

