    Albanian Chief of Defence meets with NJ National Guard Soldiers [Image 1 of 4]

    Albanian Chief of Defence meets with NJ National Guard Soldiers

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Bruce Daddis 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    New Jersey Army National Guard Capt. London Nagai, Bilateral Affairs Officer, engages in discussion with Brig. Gen. Arben Kingji, Albanian Chief of Defence, in Biza, Tirana, Albania, September 14. As part of the U.S. Department of Defense State Partnership Program, the New Jersey National Guard sent more than 30 Soldiers to participate in various military-to-military events this week as the Albanian Armed Forces conduct their NATO Validation Exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bruce Daddis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Albanian Chief of Defence meets with NJ National Guard Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bruce Daddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    EUCOM
    Albania
    NJ Army National Guard
    US Embassy Tirana
    US Army SFAB

