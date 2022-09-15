SUVA, Fiji (Sept. 15, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits and speaks with recruits and staff assigned to Republic of Fiji’s Force Training Group during a visit to Suva, Fiji. The visit to Fiji emphasized the U.S. commitment to strengthening partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7417742
|VIRIN:
|220915-N-ER806-2105
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|SUVA, FJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220915-N-ER806-2105 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
