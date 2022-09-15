Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220915-N-ER806-2057 [Image 4 of 8]

    220915-N-ER806-2057

    SUVA, FIJI

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SUVA, Fiji (Sept. 15, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, inspects members of Republic of Fiji’s Honor Guard during a visit to Fiji’s Force Training Group. The visit to Fiji emphasized the U.S. commitment to strengthening partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    VIRIN: 220915-N-ER806-2057
    Fiji
    Pacific Fleet
    Suva
    Adm. Samuel Paparo
    COMPACTFLT

