SUVA, Fiji (Sept. 14, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks to guests during a reception aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6). The visit to Fiji emphasized the U.S. commitment to strengthening partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7417736
|VIRIN:
|220914-N-ER806-1151
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|948.19 KB
|Location:
|SUVA, FJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220914-N-ER806-1151 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT