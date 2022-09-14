SUVA, Fiji (Sept. 14, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Charge d’Affaires Tony Greubel, U.S. Embassy Suva, greet Hon. Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji Ratu Epeli Nailatikau during a reception aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6).The visit to Fiji emphasized the U.S. commitment to strengthening partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 06:11 Photo ID: 7417735 VIRIN: 220914-N-ER806-1116 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 1.25 MB Location: SUVA, FJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220914-N-ER806-1116 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.