SUVA, Fiji (Sept. 14, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Charge d’Affaires Tony Greubel, U.S. Embassy Suva, greet Hon. Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji Ratu Epeli Nailatikau during a reception aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6).The visit to Fiji emphasized the U.S. commitment to strengthening partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7417735
|VIRIN:
|220914-N-ER806-1116
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|SUVA, FJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220914-N-ER806-1116 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
