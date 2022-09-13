USS Nitze (DDG 94) and Royal Jordanian Navy

220913-N-EH998-1632 RED SEA (Sept. 13, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) sails with the Royal Jordanian Navy in the Red Sea, Sept. 13. USS Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

