Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eager Lion 2022 [Image 4 of 8]

    Eager Lion 2022

    RED SEA

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220913-N-EH998-1486 RED SEA (Sept. 13, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) sails with the Royal Jordanian Navy in the Red Sea, Sept. 13. USS Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 03:39
    Photo ID: 7417654
    VIRIN: 220913-N-EH998-1486
    Resolution: 4976x2799
    Size: 885.67 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eager Lion 2022
    Eager Lion 2022
    Eager Lion 2022
    Eager Lion 2022
    Eager Lion 2022
    USS Nitze (DDG 94) and Royal Jordanian Navy
    USS Nitze (DDG 94) and Royal Jordanian Navy
    USS Nitze (DDG 94) and Royal Jordanian Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Nitze
    DDG 94
    USS Nitze (DDG 94)
    Royal Jordanian Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT