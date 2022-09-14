Volunteer Award Ceremony

A Family member of a Soldier assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, left, receives a volunteer appreciation award from Col. Andy Kiser, Commander of 2SBCT, right, during a ceremony at Ft. Carson, Sept. 14. The brigade held the ceremony to honor the selfless service of volunteers within the Brigade. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

