A Family member of a Soldier assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, left, receives a volunteer appreciation award from Col. Andy Kiser, Commander of 2SBCT, right, during a ceremony at Ft. Carson, Sept. 14. The brigade held the ceremony to honor the selfless service of volunteers within the Brigade. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 18:07
|Photo ID:
|7417323
|VIRIN:
|220914-A-JZ147-003
|Resolution:
|4463x2975
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteer Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
