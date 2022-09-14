Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Volunteer Award Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A Family member of a Soldier assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, left, receives a volunteer appreciation award from Col. Andy Kiser, Commander of 2SBCT, right, during a ceremony at Ft. Carson, Sept. 14. The brigade held the ceremony to honor the selfless service of volunteers within the Brigade. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 18:08
    Photo ID: 7417321
    VIRIN: 220914-A-JZ147-002
    Resolution: 4566x3044
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    This work, Volunteer Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    volunteer
    award

