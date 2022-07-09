Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Travis Javier

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt.Travis Javier, the non commissioned officer in charge of programs with the 36th Maintenance Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul R. Birch, 36th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John E. Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 7, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)

