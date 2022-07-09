Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Travis Javier [Image 2 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt.Travis Javier, the non commissioned officer in charge of programs with the 36th Maintenance Squadron, types on his computer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 7, 2022. Javier monitors, updates and briefs the squadron and group commander on the readiness of the units’ vehicles and status to maintain mission essential listing.
    (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 17:43
    Photo ID: 7417275
    VIRIN: 220907-F-PX509-957
    Resolution: 4452x3071
    Size: 750.39 KB
    Location: US
    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Travis Javier [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Linebacker of the Week

