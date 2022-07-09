U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt.Travis Javier, the non commissioned officer in charge of programs with the 36th Maintenance Squadron, types on his computer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 7, 2022. Javier monitors, updates and briefs the squadron and group commander on the readiness of the units’ vehicles and status to maintain mission essential listing.
(U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 17:43
|Photo ID:
|7417275
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-PX509-957
|Resolution:
|4452x3071
|Size:
|750.39 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Travis Javier [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Travis Javier
