U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, is greeted by members of Space Base Delta 2 at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 6, 2022. As the CSO, Raymond serves as the senior uniformed Space Force officer responsible for the organization, training and equipping of all organic and assigned space forces serving in the United States, as well as overseas. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 17:20 Photo ID: 7417261 VIRIN: 220906-X-VL755-1003 Resolution: 5336x3550 Size: 1.22 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO Visits Buckley Space Force Base [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Shaun Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.