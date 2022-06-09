Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO Visits Buckley Space Force Base

    CSO Visits Buckley Space Force Base

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. Raymond, shakes hands with U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Commander of Space Base Delta 2, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 6, 2022. Gen. Raymond made his visit to Buckley to brief members involved in space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 17:20
    Photo ID: 7417260
    VIRIN: 220906-X-VL755-1002
    Resolution: 4126x2745
    Size: 664.42 KB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    This work, CSO Visits Buckley Space Force Base, by A1C Shaun Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

