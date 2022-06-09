U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. Raymond, shakes hands with U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Commander of Space Base Delta 2, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 6, 2022. Gen. Raymond made his visit to Buckley to brief members involved in space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 17:20 Photo ID: 7417260 VIRIN: 220906-X-VL755-1002 Resolution: 4126x2745 Size: 664.42 KB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO Visits Buckley Space Force Base [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Shaun Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.