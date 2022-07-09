Kingsley Field Firefighters respond to a wildland fire burning just over ten miles from the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Ore., Sept. 7, 2022. Later named the Van Meter Fire, three Kingsley Field firefighters and an engine helped protect structures even when the fire burned right up to the foundation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo courtesy Howard Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 16:27 Photo ID: 7417178 VIRIN: 220907-Z-F3914-0003 Resolution: 1008x756 Size: 97.97 KB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kingsley Field Fire Department responds to local Van Meter fire [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.