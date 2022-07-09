Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kingsley Field Fire Department responds to local Van Meter fire [Image 2 of 2]

    Kingsley Field Fire Department responds to local Van Meter fire

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kingsley Field Firefighters confronted a rapidly advancing wall of flame when responding to a wildland fire burning just over 10 miles from base gates and home to several 173rd Fighter Wing Airmen, Sept. 7, 2022 in Klamath Falls, Ore. Later named the Van Meter Fire, three Kingsley firefighters and an engine helped protect structures even when the fire burned right up to the foundation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo courtesy Howard Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 16:27
    Photo ID: 7417179
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-F3914-0002
    Resolution: 1008x756
    Size: 47.11 KB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kingsley Field Fire Department responds to local Van Meter fire [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kingsley Field Fire Department responds to local Van Meter fire
    Kingsley Field Fire Department responds to local Van Meter fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kingsley Field Fire Department responds to local Van Meter fire

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Community Support
    Van Meter Fire
    173rd FW Civil Engineers Fire Dept.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT