    Australian Defence Force Visit CBIRF [Image 9 of 10]

    Australian Defence Force Visit CBIRF

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), conduct rope rescue on the rappel tower at Downey Responder Training Facility at Stump Neck Annex, Maryland, August 26, 2022. Following the meeting with the Australian Defence Force was a live demonstration of CBIRF Bravo Company performing rescue drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 13:04
    Photo ID: 7416649
    VIRIN: 220826-M-JC426-1219
    Resolution: 5803x3869
    Size: 13.53 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian Defence Force Visit CBIRF [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

