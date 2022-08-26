Australian Defence Force Visit CBIRF

U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), conduct rope rescue on the rappel tower at Downey Responder Training Facility at Stump Neck Annex, Maryland, August 26, 2022. Following the meeting with the Australian Defence Force was a live demonstration of CBIRF Bravo Company performing rescue drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce)

