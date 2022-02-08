Army credit union of the year

Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, right, presents Navy Federal Credit Union at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Meade with the Army Distinguished Credit Union Service Award in San Antonio Aug. 2, 2022. Posing with Jennings are Mary A. McDuffie, Navy Federal Credit Union president and chief executive officer; Keith Hoskins, NFCU executive vice president of branch operations; Jenelle Taylor, NFCU regional manger; and Coleen Collins, NFCU Fort Meade branch manager. (Photo by Alexandra Aleman)

