Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army credit union of the year [Image 2 of 2]

    Army credit union of the year

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, right, presents Navy Federal Credit Union at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Meade with the Army Distinguished Credit Union Service Award in San Antonio Aug. 2, 2022. Posing with Jennings are Mary A. McDuffie, Navy Federal Credit Union president and chief executive officer; Keith Hoskins, NFCU executive vice president of branch operations; Jenelle Taylor, NFCU regional manger; and Coleen Collins, NFCU Fort Meade branch manager. (Photo by Alexandra Aleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 12:04
    Photo ID: 7416578
    VIRIN: 220802-A-A4440-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1018.32 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army credit union of the year [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army bank of the year
    Army credit union of the year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army recognizes financial institutions building Soldier readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Antonio
    Credit Union
    USAFMCOM
    DCUC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT