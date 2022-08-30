Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army bank of the year [Image 1 of 2]

    Army bank of the year

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth F. Law, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor, right, present Fernando Fernandez, Fort Hood National Bank vice president of military banking, with the Army Distinguished Bank Service Award in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2022. USAFMCOM presented the award on behalf of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller to recognize and strengthen the critical partnership between the Army and civilian financial institutions serving Soldiers and their families. (Photo courtesy of Maj. Jose Rivera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army bank of the year [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    banking
    USAFMCOM
    AMBA

