Army bank of the year

Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth F. Law, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor, right, present Fernando Fernandez, Fort Hood National Bank vice president of military banking, with the Army Distinguished Bank Service Award in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2022. USAFMCOM presented the award on behalf of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller to recognize and strengthen the critical partnership between the Army and civilian financial institutions serving Soldiers and their families. (Photo courtesy of Maj. Jose Rivera)

