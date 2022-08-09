Cadets explore options during Branch Week

Aviation (above), Quartermaster (left) and Armor (right) catch the attention of cadets as they observe the displays during Branch Week Sept. 8 in Central Area. Branch Week, Sept. 6-9, is an annual event designed to give cadets a chance to learn more about the 17 U.S. Army branches available to officers. Cadets from each class year spoke with representatives to help them decide which branch best fits them for a professional career. (Photo by Class of 2023 Cadet Jachin Bales)

