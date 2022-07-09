Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets explore options during Branch Week [Image 4 of 4]

    Cadets explore options during Branch Week

    WEST POINT (411), NY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    A CH-47 Chinook is displayed during Branch Week Sept. 8 in Central Area. (Photo by Blake Khan)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 09:52
    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Branch Week

