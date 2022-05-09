Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Ignatius Sails Through the Baltic Sea [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Paul Ignatius Sails Through the Baltic Sea

    BALTIC SEA

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    220905-N-GF955-1001
    BALTIC SEA (Sept. 5, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) sails through the Baltic Sea, Sept. 5, 2022. Paul Ignatius is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 09:00
    Photo ID: 7416248
    VIRIN: 220905-N-GF955-1001
    Resolution: 6697x4465
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius Sails Through the Baltic Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KEARSARGE ARG
    TF612
    US Europe and North Africa Command
    USNAVEU

