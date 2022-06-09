220906-N-GF955-1140

BALTIC SEA (Sept. 6, 2022) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class Sean Bogan, left, from New Bridge, New Jersey, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Trevor Hartzner, from Tampa, Florida, man a hose team during a simulated aircraft crash drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Sept. 6, 2022. Paul Ignatius is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 Photo ID: 7416254 Location: BALTIC SEA This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Daily Operations in Baltic Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS