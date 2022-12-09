RIO DE JANEIRO (Sept. 12, 2022) U.S. Navy LCDR. William Alcorn talks with CDR. Julio Delfino, Brazilian Navy, during a community relations event during UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 12, 2022. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Brazil, it brings together multinational forces from Belize, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States conducting operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ethan Craw/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 08:43 Photo ID: 7416212 VIRIN: 220912-M-JT840-0036 Resolution: 4834x3223 Size: 6.25 MB Location: RJ, BR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS 22: Kids Event [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.