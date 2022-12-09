Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 22: Kids Event [Image 1 of 3]

    UNITAS 22: Kids Event

    RJ, BRAZIL

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Ethan Craw 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Sept. 12, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kellen Wonder plays basketball with local children during a community relations event during UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 12, 2022. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Brazil, it brings together multinational forces from Belize, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States conducting operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ethan Craw/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 22: Kids Event [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Ethan Craw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNAVSO
    ENDURING PROMISE
    PROMESSA DURADOURA
    UNITAS63
    UNITASLXIII

