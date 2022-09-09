CFAO White Beach Cleanup

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 9, 2022) Sailors from the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) social committee conduct a beach cleanup on White Beach Naval Facility Sept. 9, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 01:50
|Photo ID:
|7415749
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-QY759-0038
|Resolution:
|6648x4432
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
