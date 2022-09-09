CFAO White Beach Cleanup

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 9, 2022) Sailors from the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) social committee conduct a beach cleanup on White Beach Naval Facility Sept. 9, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
