CFAO White Beach Cleanup

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Sept. 9, 2022) Sailors from the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) social committee conduct a beach cleanup on White Beach Naval Facility Sept. 9, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

