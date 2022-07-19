Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Adkins Assumes Responsibility of 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 3 of 3]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Adkins Assumes Responsibility of 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade held an assumption of responsibility of Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Adkins on July 19, 2022. He assumed responsibility of the the brigade from Command Sgt. Maj. Brandi Whitman of 4-2 Attack Battalion, who had been operating as the Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. for three months.

