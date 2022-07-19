The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade held an assumption of responsibility of Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Adkins on July 19, 2022. He assumed responsibility of the the brigade from Command Sgt. Maj. Brandi Whitman of 4-2 Attack Battalion, who had been operating as the Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. for three months.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 01:46 Photo ID: 7415745 VIRIN: 220719-A-TR140-217 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.68 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Adkins Assumes Responsibility of 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.