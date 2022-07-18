The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade provided the St. Mary's Hospital a capabilities briefing on the HH-60M Blackhawk helicopter and how it can assist in transporting patients from austere conditions and locations on July 18, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 01:38
|Photo ID:
|7415739
|VIRIN:
|220718-A-TR140-774
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.16 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, St. Mary's Hospital works with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT