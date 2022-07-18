Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    St. Mary's Hospital works with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 3 of 3]

    St. Mary's Hospital works with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.18.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade provided the St. Mary's Hospital a capabilities briefing on the HH-60M Blackhawk helicopter and how it can assist in transporting patients from austere conditions and locations on July 18, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 01:38
    Photo ID: 7415740
    VIRIN: 220718-A-TR140-839
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, St. Mary's Hospital works with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    St. Mary's Hospital works with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    St. Mary's Hospital works with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    St. Mary's Hospital works with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT