    MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit [Image 7 of 8]

    MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Van Nuys 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 13, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors following an all-hands call at Naval Station Norfolk, Sept. 13, 2022. Honea conducted his first fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna Van Nuys)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 23:36
    Photo ID: 7415676
    VIRIN: 220913-N-GR120-1734
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    TAGS

    mcpon
    hampton roads
    navsta
    fleet engagement
    ahc

