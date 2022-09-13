MCPON Honea Conducts First Fleet Visit

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 13, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors during an all-hands call at Naval Station Norfolk, Sept. 13, 2022. Honea conducted his first fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna Van Nuys)

